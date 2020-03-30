Museum challenges people in self-quarantine to recreate famous masterpieces, Twitter responds with hilarious photos

Due to social distancing and lockdown of major cities across the world amid coronavirus scare, art connoisseurs are not being able to visit museums and art galleries and so the Getty Museum has tried to engage people with an interesting project on social media.



On Thursday, the museum challenged its Twitter followers to recreate some famous artwork in their homes with three props.

We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.



🥇 Choose your favorite artwork

🥈 Find three things lying around your house⠀

🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items



And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020 ×

The results were hilarious as people sent some interesting spin-offs to famous artwork like Master of Saint Cecilia’s Madonna and Child, the anonymously created Virgin, Saint Elizabeth, and the Infants John the Baptist and Christ.

Some even reimagined modern works such as Helen Frankenthaler’s Mirabelle – with toilet paper- which in the past few weeks has perhaps become the most precious commodity for the human race.



Here have a look:

We are loving all your creative re-creations. Keep sharing with us 👏 https://t.co/Jopmb7oje2 — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 28, 2020 ×

The Virgin, Saint Elizabeth, and the Infants John the Baptist and Christ, but now with more unicorns...https://t.co/EUDgg7362Y pic.twitter.com/uSqoPFGF2d — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 26, 2020 ×

Getty Museum itself somewhat borrowed the idea from an Instagram page called @covidclassics, created by “four roommates who love art … and are indefinitely quarantined”.



Over the past week, the social media handle has been hilariously recreating classic works of art and sharing them on social media.



The roommates have been sharing not just the recreated image but also the original one from which the copy is inspired from and even given a behind the scene photo just so that people know how the photos are being recreated.