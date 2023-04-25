Murdoch paid secret phone-hacking settlement to Prince William, claims Prince Harry

Buckingham Palace and Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) created a secret agreement over prior phone hacking accusations, according to court documents filed on behalf of Prince Harry. After filing a court claim against the owners of the Sun and the News of the World, the Prince of Wales received the previously undisclosed payout in 2020, as per the court filing.

Details of the settlement were revealed in legal documents presented by Prince Harry as part of his own legal case with the publisher, which returned to the high court on Tuesday (April 25), as reported by The Guardian.

It is unknown how Prince Harry became aware of his brother's settlement, but in his court answer, he says that his information is based on a redacted document from which he infers that Prince William signed the agreement.

Kensington Palace, which represents Prince William, told CNN that it does not comment on judicial processes. Buckingham Palace reiterated the same position.

Prince Harry claims that his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was informed of the settlement talks.

According to the documents, Prince Harry's legal team says that the owner of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World paid William a "very large sum" to settle charges that they hacked into the royal's phone.

There was no more information available about the alleged transaction. NGN has stated that it has no comment on the notion that it reached a confidential settlement with Prince William. The company also claims that Prince Harry should have filed his complaint earlier.

In response to Prince Harry's additional allegation that there was a "secret agreement" with Buckingham Palace under which NGN would waive its right to raise a limitation defence in response to any claims by the Royal Family, the media organisation stated that "there was no such secret agreement."

In 2007, the editor of the News of the World and a private investigator were convicted of attempting to hack into British royals' voicemails. The controversy resurfaced in 2010 and 2011 amid allegations that phone hacking was widespread at the Sunday tabloid and that UK police were involved.

A number of British journalists have been accused of unlawfully hacking the voicemails of thousands of people including top politicians and celebrities.

According to a 2021 study by Press Gazette, an industry publication, the phone hacking issue has cost the Murdoch media empire more than $1.24 billion.