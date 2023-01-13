Mukundan Unni Associates OTT Release: Check date & what film’s director requested non-Malayalis

Mukundan Unni Associates, Abhinav Sunder Nayak's first film as a filmmaker, is available on OTT following a successful theatrical run. The Malayalam movie started streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on January 13 according to the filmmaker, who made the announcement via his Twitter account. George Kora, Tanvi Ram, Arsha Baiju, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vineeth Sreenivasan will star in the film. Abhinav wrote on Twitter that Mukundan Unni Associates is premiering tomorrow, 13 January, on Disney Plus Hotstar which has almost 300 million active users. He added that he is ecstatic about the kind of exposure this platform will provide the movie.

Moreover, Abhinav also pointed out that although it will be available in a variety of languages, he personally advise non-Malayalis to watch the Malayalam version with English subtitles for the most impact since it is the intended interpretation.

“The performances, voice modulation, dialogue flow, the deadpan humour and rhythm of the narrative is best conveyed in the original language. I hereby request my friends and followers to share this note to help me reach the maximum number of people. PLEASE spread the word,” he said.