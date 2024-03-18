Mukesh Khanna strongly refutes reports on Ranveer Singh playing Shaktimaan, slams his nude photoshoot

The movie about the superhero Shaktimaan has been in the works for a while now. And, in recent days, we have seen a few rumours going around over who will portray the role of the superhero Shaktimaan in the movie. And the first name that emerged is that of actor Ranveer Singh.

However, now Mukesh Khanna, who played the role of the Indian superhero in the popular 1990s DD show, has come forward to refute the reports claiming that Ranveer has been signed to play the superhero.

On Monday, March 18, Khanna strongly reacted to the rumours that were going around regarding the cast of the movie. Not only did he shut down the rumours, but he also questioned Ranveer's demeanour, saying that no matter how big star Ranveer is, he can't play the role of Shaktimaan. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukesh Khanna (@iammukeshkhanna) × In an Instagram post that has now been deleted, Khanna said, ''From the last few months, rumours have it that Ranveer Singh will play the role of Shaktimaan. And everyone was angry about it. I chose to remain silent. But when channels started announcing that Ranveer had been signed, I had to speak up. And, I have said that no matter how big a star he is, a person with that kind of image can never play the role of Shaktimaan. I have put my foot down. Now let's see what happens.''

Not only Instagram, but Mukesh also shared a video on his YouTube channel. In the video that was deleted later, he said, “I have told the producers, that your competition is not with Spider-Man, Batman, Captain Planet. Shaktimaan is not just a superhero, he has also become a super teacher. Now, the actor who takes on the role should have the quality that when he speaks, people will listen. There are big actors, but their image comes in the middle.”

Mukesh even criticised Ranveer's viral nude photoshoot as he advised him to take roles in movies from another country where he could do nude scenes.

After taking his post down from Instagram and YouTube, Khanna shared a new post reading, ''Casting is not yet done. We will update you soon.''

Last month, several media outlets reported that Ranveer will start shooting for Khanna's ambitious project right after he completes his Don 3 shoot.

The superhero movie has been in the works for over two years now. And is currently in the writing stage. The movie will reportedly be directed by Basil Joseph, with Sony Pictures India and Sajid Nadiadwala as the producers.

Khanna's words didn't settle well with Singh’s fans, who were quick to condemn his harsh words.

One user commented, ''bhai (brother) no offense, but Ranveer Singh is bigger than you and a much better performer, the way you insulted him wasn't good. This shows not everyone can have grace or class, inspite of being a childhood nostalgia.''