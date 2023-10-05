MrBeast labels TikTok ad featuring AI version of himself as scam: Are social media platforms ready...

In a recent development that highlights the escalating issue of deepfake videos on social media, Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has taken a firm stance against the unauthorised use of his likeness in a fraudulent video advertising an iPhone 15 giveaway. The doctored video, which was posted on TikTok, featured a manipulated version of MrBeast endorsing a supposed offer for viewers to acquire Apple's latest smartphone for a mere $2.

Lots of people are getting this deepfake scam ad of me… are social media platforms ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes? This is a serious problem pic.twitter.com/llkhxswQSw — MrBeast (@MrBeast) October 3, 2023

The deepfake video showcased MrBeast declaring, "I'm MrBeast, and I'm doing the world's largest iPhone giveaway," alongside a link directing viewers to claim the purported gift. In response to this deceptive content, MrBeast, the real one, addressed his followers on social media, expressing his concerns over the proliferation of deepfake videos and raising a critical question about the readiness of social media platforms to handle this growing problem.

"Are social media platforms ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes? This is a serious problem," he added.

This incident involving MrBeast closely follows a similar warning issued by renowned actor Tom Hanks. Hanks took to social media to clarify that he had no association with a video promoting a dental plan that featured a deepfake version of himself endorsing the product.

Deepfakes, which employ artificial intelligence to manipulate and merge images and audio, have been a persistent challenge on the internet. Their potency has escalated as AI technology advances, making it progressively difficult for platforms to identify and remove them. Social media platforms have attempted to address the issue. TikTok, for example, prohibited deepfakes in 2020 and now mandates the labelling of AI-generated content to enhance transparency. Instagram is reportedly working on a similar policy, while Google and YouTube have stipulated that any "synthetic" or artificially altered political ads must be disclosed.

