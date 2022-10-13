MP minister condemns Aamir Khan’s new advertisement, says 'keep Indian traditions in mind'

Aamir Khan has yet again been embroiled in a major controversy. The 'Dangal' actor's recent advertisement about changing the Hindu marriage ritual for good, has faced a major backlash for hurting religious sentiments.



Soon after the advertisement was made public, several objections were raised by certain people online. However, now Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra has also reacted to the controversy and requested the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor to avoid doing such advertisements.



Taking to his Twitter handle, Mishra shared a video of him from a press conference where he can be heard talking about the new controversial ad and saying that Aamir had done these types of things before also.



Mishra said, "I have seen actor Aamir Khan's advertisement for a private bank after receiving a complaint. I request him to do such advertisements by keeping Indian traditions and customs in mind.

Further, the Minister, who is also a State Government spokesperson said, ''I do not consider it appropriate. Such things about Indian traditions, customs and deities keep coming, especially about Aamir Khan. The sentiments of a particular religion are hurt by such acts. I believe he is not allowed to hurt anyone's sentiments.''

Before the MP minister, 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri also slammed the commercial. Sharing the video of the commercial, Vivek wrote, "I just fail to comprehend since when banks have become responsible for changing social and religious norms. I believe that @aubankindia should engage in activism by reforming the broken financial system. Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain (they do nonsense like this and then say Hindus are trolling). Idiots. "



What is the ad all about?



The ad features Aamir and Kiara Advani as newlyweds returning home after their wedding and talking about how they have not cried at the Vidaai (an Indian ritual where the bride bids farewell to her family after the wedding as she leaves for her husband's home). But, tweaking the ritual, the ad shows the groom moving to the bride's home instead.

He's performing all the customs that are performed by brides.

Aamir is not new to controversies. Most recently, the actor's most awaited film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' faced a major backlash from the netizens, who called to boycott Aamir's film for his intolerance comment.

The advertisement garnered mixed reviews from social media users. While many criticised Aamir for doing it again, however, others took Khan's side. Take a look:

