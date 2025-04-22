Actress Mouni Roy recently faced a wave of backlash over a noticeable change in her appearance during the trailer launch of her upcoming film Bhootnii, where she stars opposite Navneet Malik. Netizens speculated that the actress may have undergone another round of plastic surgery. While some guessed she had opted for a new lip enhancement, others suspected forehead botox, pointing to what they believed was an unusual dent on her head. Breaking his silence on the matter, Navneet Malik, who will be seen sharing the screen space with Mouni in the much-anticipated horror-comedy, came out in full support of his co-star and strongly criticised the trolling.

Addressing the online chatter around Mouni, Navneet said, "Firstly, I didn’t notice anything unusual. I was at the trailer launch and have spent time with her on set as well. People tend to twist things for no reason—something we all know happens often. If we keep giving such people attention, they’ll just keep spreading negativity. There could be so many reasons—honestly, I don’t even know what exactly people are talking about. Maybe it was stress, the lighting, or maybe the heat—we were standing outside in the sun, and there were too many cameras around. It’s unfair how things get misinterpreted."

He added, "Obviously, every coin has two sides—someone might want to turn things negative, but we don't give them importance. Why waste your energy on such things when so many people are working hard to entertain you? Everyone in this industry has struggled to get where they are. Instead of nitpicking, just enjoy the work and appreciate the effort."

When asked how he deals with trolls, Navneet took a firm stand, "Honestly, we don't react to trolls—we ignore them. Their efforts to bring us down don’t affect us at all. They're only wasting their own time. We’re focused on our work and will continue doing what we love—entertaining people who truly appreciate it. Trolls will come and go, but we won’t stop."

Taking it a step further, he added a message for the trolls, "Instead of spending your time spreading negativity, why not channel that energy into something meaningful? Study hard, become an IAS or IPS officer, pursue acting if that’s your dream—just do something productive. Trolling is a pointless exercise, and those who indulge in it are only holding themselves back."

Navneet will be seen playing the role of a young Sanjay Dutt in Bhootnii. His character draws heavily from Sanjay Dutt’s real-life persona—his body language, energy, and iconic style. Speaking about his experience working with Mouni Roy, Navneet shared, "Working with Mouni has been amazing. She truly knows how to make her co-actors feel comfortable and valued on set. Never once did she make us feel like we were any less—it was always respectful, collaborative, and very smooth. That kind of energy makes a huge difference while filming."

He added,"My character is Mouni Roy’s love interest in the film, and I genuinely believe it has turned out really well. The character itself is very versatile—it’s going to surprise a lot of people, including my fans, the audience, and even my family. I’m super excited for everyone to see this side of me. It was truly a pleasure working with Mouni."

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Asif Khan, BeYouNick, and others in key roles. Co-produced by Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt, the horror-comedy is scheduled to hit theatres on May 1, 2025.