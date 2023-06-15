More dystopian than ever but with advanced AI-tech: Black Mirror creator on new season

Now that it’s time for Netflix’s Black Mirror to return after four years, Charlie Brooker, creator and writer of the hit show opens up on why they waited for so long. Charlie admitted that the world itself was too dystopian for his dystopian series to mark its return.

Charlie Brooker was sure about what he wanted from the show and that was to reinvent it by “deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect” from a Black Mirror episode. Season 6 of Black Mirror will now have five episodes — Joan Is Awful, Loch Henry, Beyond the Sea, Mazey Day, and Demon 79.

What can we expect from the upcoming Black Mirror season?

Speaking to GQ, Brooker hinted at what we could expect from the upcoming Black Mirror episodes and said, “I sort of circled back to some classically Black Mirror stories as well. So it’s not like it’s a bed of roses this season. They’re certainly some of the bleakest stories we’ve ever done. It does feel like the dystopia is lapping onto the shores of the present moment; lots of people say it’s like we’re living in a Black Mirror episode, so there’s certainly a sense of looking in the rearview. We’re looking at an alternative past, though, so in a way I’m having my cake and eating it. We have eradicated lots of diseases and generally, lots of things are going well that we lose sight of but it’s just a bit terrifying if you think democracy is going to collapse. That and the climate breaking down.”