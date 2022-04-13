'Moon Knight' Episode 3 Review: All hands on deck, ally lost

'Moon Knight' Episode 3 Review: Marvel's 'Moon Knight' has invested first two of its episodes laying the groundwork as it unveiled one of its lesser-known heroes on the screen. Marc Spector/ Steven Grant/ 'Moon Knight' (Oscar Isaac) has had its time showing the dissociative identity disorder-afflicted protagonist trying to figure out what the heck was happening. Things are taking an interesting turn in 'Moon Knight' series and this review will definitely not reveal everything.

After Stephen Grant singlehandedly destroyed his career (?) at the museum gift shop in the second episode, things have gathered pace. He has got fired for wrecking the toilets while beating the hell out of a hellhound (which no one else can see). Marc Spector, the other person in charge of Steven's Body has had a good talk with him explaining what they do.

"We protect the vulnerable, with Khonshu," Marc tells Steven in episode 2 referring to the Egyptian God of Moon.

So at the start of episode 3, the scarab pointing to Goddess Ammit's tomb has been lost to nemesis Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and the race is on between him and Moon Knight to find the tomb first.

Joining forces with Steven is Layla (May Kalamawy). She was married to Marc (not Steven) and there is definitely some strain in their marriage. But Steven appears (respectfully) doe-eyed about her possibly hinting at the addition of a weird angle in the tussle between Steven and Marc who are already fighting for control of Steven's body.

Marc Spector is adept at fighting, killing and generally roughing it up as he makes way towards his goal. This may make Steven look timid (he is!) but in all things history, Steven is the boss and the episode shows Marc's helplessness in this area.

There are hints of yet another person inhibiting Steven's body.

A refreshing bit of the third episode is the music and background score by Hesham Nazih. The Egyptian sensation is sure make waves.

Things are gathering pace as Marvel's series has reached the halfway mark. Expect more excitement.