Mohanlal suits up for Wimbledon, shares photos from All England Club

Popular Indian actor Mohanlal was in London recently. The actor watched a Wimbledon match during his stay in the city and shared a few images of the same on social media. Fans were excited to see the veteran actor all suited and booted for the match. Mohanlal looked dapper in a blue suit with a matching tie and white shirt. He also wore rimless glasses.



On Thursday, Mohanlal took to Twitter to share pictures of his Wimbledon outing. He posed for a selfie with Disney Star’s president K Madhavan. They had gone to watch the women’s singles semi-final match between Elina Svitolina from Ukraine and Czech player Marketa Vondrousova.



Mohanlal also shared a picture of the grass court and the view from his seat. He captioned the images as "Wimbledon" and added heart-eyes and tennis ball emojis to his tweet.

Fans react to Mohanlal's post

Excited fans took to Twitter to comment on his dapper look. "Looking nice," one fan wrote while the other wrote, "Loving the look Anna (brother)."



One more tweeted, "Now this is called swag. Happy to see your stylish photos from Wimbledon! Talk about glamour." One fan also wrote, "Making India proud always. Stay blessed anna, and enjoy in London!"