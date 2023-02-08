Mohanlal and Rajinikanth get together for a film; pic goes viral

Mohanlal will next be seen collaborating with Thalaiva Rajinikanth. The two will be seen together in an action entertainer titled Jailer. A picture of them together is now going viral as fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for them. One fan commented, “Vintage Lalettan is back!”

According to several media reports, Mohanlal will be playing a cameo role in Rajinikanth’s Jailer and the film also has the Malayalam actor Vinayakan in a significant role. From the Hindi film industry, Jackie Shroff was roped in to play a major role.

Jailer will be helmed by director Nelson. It will be his first film since the debacle that Beast was. Beast starred Vijay in a leading role and it tanked at the box office.

The movie Jailer is written by director Nelson himself and is touted to be an action feast for the fans of Thalaiva. The film has a star-studded cast that includes Rajinikanth, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, and several others.