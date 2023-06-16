Modern haircuts, tattoos, cheap animations! Prabhas starrer Adipurush triggers meme fest on Twitter
After the film was released, reviews started pouring in as moviegoers watched 'first day, first show'. So far, the film has received mixed reviews from the audience. While some liked the movie and the scale on which it was made, some netizens who were quick to create memes about the movie shared their opinion on this VFX loaded Ramayana movie.
Prabhas' starrer mythological drama Adipurush has been one of the most talked-about projects ever since its announcement. After a long delay, OM Raut's directorial debut has finally been released in theatres today (June 16). The movie featured Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Devdutta Nage as Hanuman.
Last year, the first teaser of the movie was released, and it faced a huge backlash over its poor VFX and CGI work and the way they presented the deities in the movie. After delaying the movie by six months, the epic drama has been released in theatres, and it seems like the story has not changed at all.
Adipurush review: Ramayana gets a VFX makeover
The high-cost VFX and CGI work has been put into the mega-budget movie with the promise that it's one of a kind and the most visually stunning movie ever made. But it seems like the makers have not been able to impress the audience as they promised.
Twitter reactions -
After the film was released, reviews started pouring in as moviegoers watched 'first day, first show'. So far, the film has received mixed reviews from the audience. While some liked the movie and the scale on which it was made, some netizens who were quick to create memes about the movie as they shared their opinion on this VFX loaded Ramayana movie.
Slamming the makers for giving a weird look to the mythological characters, netizens flocked social media with their negative reactions as they expressed their disappointment.
Pointing out the serious faults, users shared their opinion on the modern touch they have given to the characters, whether it was Ravan's hair style or the tattoos that the characters have in the movie.
Apart from the characters appearance, some netizens slammed the makers for the cringe-worthy dialogue that they have put in the movie.
Expressing the displeasure over the dialogues, one user tweeted, "*Lanka Dahan Scene* Ravana's son lights up Hanuman's Tail: Jali na... Jiski jalti hai... Bajrang: Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki. The makers are proud of these Chapri dialogues? They want kids to see this?"
Hope this is fake..but who knows. pic.twitter.com/M4eSWxmC1m— 🇮🇳 (@saketjaiswal_sj) June 16, 2023
Another user tweeted, "I am appalled with these dialogues. Atleast respect public sentiments.''
Modern hair-cuts, tattoos, cheap animations and cringe dialogues. Adipurush is an All India TikTok association meeting— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 16, 2023
#AdipurushReview
Hairstyle according to legendry director @omraut .....#Adipurush— 𝐒𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐈𝐄𝐑 ♛ 2.0 (@iSoldier___) June 16, 2023
~7000 years ago present pic.twitter.com/QdRAkiKhAP
Watched Adipurush fdfs, very disappointed that there's no rap song from MC stan in the movie.— 🐰 (@firki07) June 16, 2023
After watching memes on Adipurush..— UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) June 16, 2023
Prabhas to Om Rout : pic.twitter.com/BJS9tEMQpK
Indrajeet hai ya ..South Delhi ka Tattoo artist 😭 pic.twitter.com/eeNwpTKIRV— BekaarAaadmi🚶 (@BekaarAaadmi) June 16, 2023
More about Adipurush -
The movie is based on the Hindu mythological tale of Ramayan and is made on a whooping budget of Rs. 600 crores approx. The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Om Raut.
