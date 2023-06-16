Modern haircuts, tattoos, cheap animations! Prabhas starrer Adipurush triggers meme fest on Twitter

Prabhas' starrer mythological drama Adipurush has been one of the most talked-about projects ever since its announcement. After a long delay, OM Raut's directorial debut has finally been released in theatres today (June 16). The movie featured Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Devdutta Nage as Hanuman.

Last year, the first teaser of the movie was released, and it faced a huge backlash over its poor VFX and CGI work and the way they presented the deities in the movie. After delaying the movie by six months, the epic drama has been released in theatres, and it seems like the story has not changed at all.

The high-cost VFX and CGI work has been put into the mega-budget movie with the promise that it's one of a kind and the most visually stunning movie ever made. But it seems like the makers have not been able to impress the audience as they promised.

Twitter reactions -

After the film was released, reviews started pouring in as moviegoers watched 'first day, first show'. So far, the film has received mixed reviews from the audience. While some liked the movie and the scale on which it was made, some netizens who were quick to create memes about the movie as they shared their opinion on this VFX loaded Ramayana movie.