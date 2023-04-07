Model-actress Emily Ratajowski reveals why she fired her manager and quit acting

Model, actress and author, Emily Ratajowski quit her acting career recently without giving any reasons for it. She is finally opening up on why she took that decision after having done some work with actors like Ben Affleck, Amy Schumer and Zac Efron.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Emily said she never felt acknowledged in the acting world for her talent rather was always a subject of appropriation. Despite her team working hard to find roles that showcased that she was a “serious actress with longevity,” she never got roles that were made her feel that she was an artist. “I didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I’m an artist performing and this is my outlet.’ I felt like a piece of meat who people were judging, saying, ‘Does she have anything else other than her [breasts]?',” she said.

Tired of making herself “digestible to powerful men in Hollywood,” she fired her manager, acting agent in 2020, as she didn’t “trust them.”

She explained, “I was like, ‘I can handle receiving phone calls. I’m gonna make these decisions. None of you have my best interest at heart. And you all hate women.'”

Emily Ratajowski's acting stint

Emily Ratajowski broke into the acting scene with her role as Ben Affleck’s mistress in 2014 film Gone Girl. She then went on to star opposite Zac Efron in We Are Your Friends, with Amy Schumer in I Feel Pretty and Marc Maron in Easy. Her last audition was for Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness, but the part went to Charlbi Dean Kriek.

Emily also spoke about the treatment of women in Hollywood. In an essay she wrote for her bestseller My Body, she wrote about going to a WME party with her now ex-husband Sean Bear-McClard. She recalled his agent told her she was so famous that she was “like Pamela Anderson before the hep C.”

“I thought about the way that [Bear-McClard] had glided through the room, a room full of men who only two years before had been kissing Harvey Weinstein’s ring and encouraging their young female clients to take meetings with him in hotel rooms,” she wrote in her essay. “I hated that my husband was at all connected to these men.” (Bear-McClard has reportedly been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct.)

“And maybe that’s why right now I’m not really interested in men’s POVs. Because they were lies. And I don’t mean infidelity. This is a fucked up world. Like, Hollywood is fucked up. And it’s dark,” she added.

She continued, “Obviously, it would be nice to be with somebody who’s in the industry or understands it, but I don’t think I can. That was what that essay was about … I had a hard time even being at a party like that. But then having a part of me that was so connected to it was even harder.”

Ratajkowski currently hosts the podcast High Low With EmRata.

