ugc_banner

MM Keeravani, Raveena Tandon, Sudha Murty honoured with Padma Awards

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Apr 05, 2023, 09:35 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Indian President Droupadi Murmu conferred the prestigious Padma awards to distinguished awardees from diverse fields at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu conferred the prestigious Padma awards to distinguished awardees from diverse fields at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday evening. Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani, actress Raveena Tandon, author-social activist Sudha Murthy, Late Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and renowned medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis were among those who were honoured on Wednesday. 

The Padma Awarsd 2023 winners were announced earlier this year on the eve of Republic Day. A total of 106 Padma awards were announced, including three duo cases.

At the first Civil Investiture Ceremony on March 22, the president gave three Padma Vibhushan, four Padma Bhushan, and 47 Padma Shri awards for the year 2023.

Music composer MM Keeravani, who composed the song ‘Naatu Naatu’, received the Padma Shri. So did actress Raveena Tandon. Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s wife and author Sudha Murty was conferred with Padma Bhushan for social work.

×
×
×
×

Former deputy CM of Manipur, Thounaojam Chaoba Singh, received the Padma Shri

RELATED

Sudeep announces his support for Basavarj Bommai and BJP in upcoming Karnataka assembly elections

Pushpa 2 teaser piques curiosity as fans wait for the big trailer

Being 'woke' or just smart? What's behind influx of superhero movies with diverse leads