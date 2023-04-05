MM Keeravani, Raveena Tandon, Sudha Murty honoured with Padma Awards

Indian President Droupadi Murmu conferred the prestigious Padma awards to distinguished awardees from diverse fields at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday evening. Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani, actress Raveena Tandon, author-social activist Sudha Murthy, Late Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and renowned medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis were among those who were honoured on Wednesday.



The Padma Awarsd 2023 winners were announced earlier this year on the eve of Republic Day. A total of 106 Padma awards were announced, including three duo cases.



At the first Civil Investiture Ceremony on March 22, the president gave three Padma Vibhushan, four Padma Bhushan, and 47 Padma Shri awards for the year 2023.



Music composer MM Keeravani, who composed the song ‘Naatu Naatu’, received the Padma Shri. So did actress Raveena Tandon. Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s wife and author Sudha Murty was conferred with Padma Bhushan for social work.