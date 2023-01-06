Missing rapper Theophilus London found 'safe and well', says family

American rapper Theophilus London, who had been missing for months, has been found "safe and well". On Wednesday, London's cousin Mikhail Noel made the announcement on Instagram and revealed that the rapper has been located.

Sharing a picture of the rapper, Noel wrote, "We have found Theo. He is safe and well. At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!"

In the caption, she further added, "Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin. It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all."

His father Larry London recently told NBC that the rapper was found walking in west Los Angeles by some of his friends who were looking for him. He will soon be headed back to New York.

He said, "Theo is in Los Angeles and heading to family in New York for a grandmother’s funeral and after that we want him to go to Trinidad to recuperate and to regenerate and get himself together. He’s been through an ordeal. His mind is fragile. He needs to get back to writing his music."

London's family and friends had previously reported that they last spoke to the musician in July in Los Angeles. His last post on social media also came in July.

London, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, was nominated for Grammys for best rap song and rap performance for Ye's 2015 single 'All Day'. He released his album 'Bebey' in January 2020.

