/Mini Mathur reveals she lost Indian Idol season 5 hosting job due to pregnancy: 'Felt very let down'

Popular TV host and former VJ Mini Mathur has opened up about a time when she lost out on professional opportunities because she was pregnant. Mini recently won the show Alliance. The popular anchor is married to filmmaker Kabir Khan. While she has hosted some popular TV shows and even had a successful stint as a VJ, Mini has revealed in an interview the difficulties she faced when she decided to start her family.

Speaking to Hautterfly, Mini said she had once lost out on hosting Indian Idol because she was expecting her second child.

“When I was expecting Sairah, which was after the fourth season of Indian Idol, and I told the team as they were going to start Season 5 that I am pregnant and I am going to be fine during the auditions, but by the time we are doing the finale episodes, I will be showing. So I was told not to do the season on my face. Reason? Indian audiences will not be able to accept a pregnant host.”

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Mini admits she felt let down considering she had hosted the previous seasons. “I felt very let down, with the fact that these people are not even able to see what is happening in the world. I was called back for Season 6 but by that time my heart was not on the same page. I said that I do not want to be do that.”

About Mini Mathur

Mini Mathur began her television career with Tol Mol Ke Bol, which also had R Madhavan as a co-host. She later became a VJ at MTV. She became a household name with her stint in the singing reality show Indian Idol. She has since worked across television, streaming and films, including the series Mind the Malhotras.

How Mini and Kabir met?

Mini and Kabir have been married for 28 years. The couple had made a conscious decision not to work with each other.

Kabir had told Neha Dhupia on her show No Filter Neha, “Mini and I have actually made a conscious decision not to really work together because we are both from similar fields, but we said that okay, let’s keep our professions apart.”