Mila Kunis writes open letter to remove antisemitic film from Amazon

Hollywood stars including Mila Kunis, Debra Messing and others join a long list of 200 celebrities and entertainment personalities who have signed an open letter to Amazon and Barnes & Noble to remove antisemitic documentary and book ‘Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America’.

The open letter addressed to Amazon was released by Creative Community for Peace, a non-profit. The letter reads: “After more than a week of private messages and public calls to take the fallacious book and movie ‘Hebrews to Negroes’ from your sites, you have so far refused to act.”

“At a time in America where there are more per capita hate crimes against Jews than any other minority, overwhelmingly more religious-based hate crimes against the Jewish people than any other religion, and more hate crimes against the Jewish people in New York than any other minority, where a majority of American Jews live, it is unacceptable to allow this type of hate to foment on your platforms.”

According to a statement from Creative Community for Peace, “both Amazon and Barnes & Noble have refused to remove the title and continue to profit from its bigotry.”

Another controversy surrounding the same came to the forefront when Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving promoted ‘Hebrew to Negroes’ on Twitter. Kyrie was then temporarily suspended and had to give a $500,000 donation to the Anti-Defamation League. He has since apologised for promoting the film.