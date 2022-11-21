'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank dies at 49

The '90s hit television series 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' star, Jason David Frank, is no more! The actor reportedly committed suicide at the age of 49 in Texas. Best known for portraying Tommy aka the White Ranger in the hit show, Frank is survived by his four children.

More details about his death are yet to be revealed and there has been no confirmation on the cause of death so far, however, several publications have reported that the actor took his own life for unknown reasons.

"Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being," his manager Justine Hunt said in a statement. "He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed."

Meanwhile, Walter Jones, who played the black ranger in show, spoke to TMZ and shared, "He was an inspiration to so many people. His presence will be dearly missed. It’s so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family."

Jones further added, "Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on the show. He had a wild sense of humor. We had our shares of ups and downs but I stayed consistent about being an ear if he needed one. My prayers go out to his family and all that will miss him."

