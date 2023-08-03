Microphone thrown by Cardi B at concertgoer up for auction
A microphone that was allegedly thrown at a concertgoer by Cardi B earlier this week is now being auctioned off for charity. According to an eBay listing by one Scott Fisher, who is the owner of the audio company that provided the mic for Cardi's performance, the proceeds from the sale of the mic will be given to two charities - Friendship Circle Las Vegas and Wounded Warrior Project.
As per the listing, Fisher reportedly said he wanted to "try to do something good". He said he was encouraged to sell the microphone that Cardi allegedly threw at a concertgoer after he threw a drink at her on stage mid-concert.
“I own the mic that Cardi B was nice enough to tomahawk at somebody that splashed some liquid on her a few days ago,” Fisher also shared in a Facebook post. “After some encouragement from people, I decided to auction it off with 100% of the profit going to be split evenly amongst 2 charities. One is a local charity called Friendship Circle Las Vegas. The other is Wounded Warrior Project."
So far the bids for the mic have reached a huge $30,100. The listing is set to end on August 8.
The Wounded Warrior Project is a veterans charity for wounded service members, while Friendship Circle Las Vegas provides help to children, teens and young adults with special needs and their families.
According to the eBay listing, the microphone is a “Shure Axient Digital Mic.” The post claims that the seller was able to identify the mic as Cardi’s as it has white tape across the bottom with the words “Main” written on it.
“We provided more than one microphone for this particular show and verified with the in-house crew which one was specifically used by Cardi for the show,” the listing reads. “It was pretty easy to identify though as her mic was marked ‘main’.”
Earlier this week, a viral video emerged showing the artist throwing a microphone at an audience member during a recent concert after the individual tossed a drink at her mid-performance. This incident occurred just hours after she displayed a similar outburst at a different show in Las Vegas.
