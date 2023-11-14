Mick Jagger celebrates Diwali and Kali Puja in Kolkata, visits the Eden Gardens

Rock legend Mick Jagger made the most of his recent trip to India. The Rolling Stones frontman recently visited Kolkata, celebrated Diwali and Kali Puja and even watched a cricket match at Eden Gardens stadium. Jagger documented his visit to Kolkata with a post on Instagram.



"Happy Diwali and Kali Pujo," Mick Jagger wrote in English and Hindi on Instagram and shared a series of photographs clicked during his visit to the city where Goddess Kali is worshipped during the time of Diwali.

The Rolling Stone fans from Kolkata were delighted to know of Mick Jagger's visit to the city, especially during Kali Puja -- one of its major festivals.



"This is so crazy!! And also surreal for him to be here at this time, considering The Rolling Stones logo itself is a representation of Maa Kali," wrote a user. "Imagine being a Rolling Stones fan from Calcutta reading the caption," commented another.



Meanwhile, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had curated a special Bengali meal for Mick Jagger during his appearance at the Eden Gardens.



The rockstar also met with veteran singer Usha Uthup and together, they sang a line from The Rolling Stones' iconic hit 'Satisfaction'. The video of the quick jam was shared by TMC politician Derek O'Brien on Instagram.

"Mick Jagger and my fave ‘Aunty’ Usha Uthup at the Eden Gardens today. Too cool!" he captioned the video.