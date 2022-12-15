Michelle Obama, JLo, Viola Davis & other celebrities react to tWitch's death

Celebrities mourn the loss of Stephen “tWitch” Boss whose death shocked everyone as it was revealed that the famed DJ died by suicide. The ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ alum was most famous for his work on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’.

Soon after the news came out, Boss’s wife Aliison Holker shared an emotional statement and said, "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

She continued, "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children." Holker concluded with a special message to Boss adding, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

Celebrities who have worked with tWitch or have shared a bond with him also shared their tributes. This is what some of them said:

Ellen DeGeneres wrote: "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Jennifer Lopez, who worked alongside Boss in ‘World of Dance’, penned a tribute on Instagram, writing, "Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul…💔 Shocked and deeply saddened. My heart breaks for @sir_twitch_alot, his wife and children 🙏 Sending you love and strength 🤍."

Ciara shared a TikTok video of her and Boss dancing on Instagram and captioned it, "I am so crushed to hear the news that you are no longer with us. I've always known you as joy, laughter, good times, and a big smile! Heaven has gained an angel today! May you rest in paradise. Praying for your family during this difficult time.”

Kerry Washington wrote a loving tribute to Boss, "The world lost a bright light today. Twitch brought joy and love to people all over the world through music and through dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all of those who knew and loved him. You never know what people are struggling with or going through. Hug your loved ones. Call your friends. Reach out to people in need. And if you or someone you know is in a crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.”

Billy Porter said, "Remembering a life well lived. Please keep the family of Stephen "tWitch" Boss in your prayers. And please check on your friends. Even the "strong" ones, the "happy" ones. We never know what folks are going thru.”

Viola Davis wrote, "I'm at a loss for words right now, praying for his family and loved ones.."

Michelle Obama posted a loving note on Instagram, writing, "I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let's Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show. Stephen was an incredible force—someone who radiated kindness and positivity, and made sure that people around him could feel it, too. We felt his spirit in every dance, every DJ set, every piece of creativity that he brought to life. My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and their three children, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.

And if any of you out there are struggling and need someone to talk to, please know that you are never alone. There is always someone ready to help. You can call or text the suicide and crisis hotline by dialing 988."

In a series of tweets, Timberlake mourned his late friend, writing, "It's heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors. I've known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community - he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through."

He continued, "Take care of yourselves. LOVE that human in the mirror. Check on your people. Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time. You will be missed, Sir. Rest Easy."

Questlove, The Roots musician shared a moving tribute dedicated to Boss on Instagram: "I have no words man. May his family find resolution in this dark time. May we all find peace of mind in our everyday lives. Everyday is a winding road & you just may never know who is on the edge. A lot of us can't process emotions & how to deal with it . . . Time literally heals wounds. Rest In Melody Twitch."

Jennifer Hudson said, "We need to pray ! My God ! U never know what someone is going through. This breaks my heart."

Alicia Keys shared a video of tWitch and his wife dancing in front of their Christmas tree on Instagram and captioned it, "This is SO sad. Saw this shared on @sir_twitch_alot's page earlier this week. What a bright soul. What a beautiful connection we had through music. I pray these songs brought him and his family joy! Praying for solace for Allison, children, and loved ones. We have to walk with kindness and love with everyone we cross paths with everyday. You just never know……@allisonholker."

Jessica Alba penned a touching tribute and wrote, "It's so strange to reflect back on time with someone who you never thought would pass -in this way… I think it's why it's so devastating, because there is no way to prepare you. I have had nothing but joyful experiences with Twitch, although brief we would catch up on our kids and 'better halves,' he was such a bright light, his energy radiated. My heart goes out to Allison and their three babies, I'm so so sorry for your loss. Twitch, you will be missed, thank you for sharing your light with us."