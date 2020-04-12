Mia Farrow's daughter Quincy tests positive of COVID-19

Actress Mia Farrow revealed her adopted-daughter Quincy has tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor shared the news on twitter and urged fans to pray for her daughter,'' A personal request. If you would be so kind, would you please send up a prayer for my daughter Quincy. Today she had no alternative but to go the hospital for help in her struggle against the coronavirus''.

The 26-year-old daughter, who was adopted by Farrow when she was a toddler, is the mother of a little girl named Coretta.

She got an instant reaction from hundreds of followers. Mia has 11 children from which seven are adopted.

The 'Great Gatsby' actor is quite active on twitter and continues to share coronavirus statistics around the world, often updating fans with the number of daily deaths in New York.

The actress welcomed her youngest daughter into the family in 1994, two years after her split from accused abuser Woody Allen, when Quincy was just one year old.