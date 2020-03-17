MHC exempts Kamal Haasan from appearing at 'Indian 2' crane accident site for investigation

The Madras High Court has said that actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan can appear before the Central Crime branch Office, instead of the Indian 2 crane accident site at EVP Film City. He had approached the court for urgent relief, alleging harassment from the police. Cops had summoned 24 film crew members, including Haasan to appear at the ancient site on Wednesday morning, for a probe into the tragic crane accident that claimed three lives and injured 10 people.

Kamal had complained that the police were acting under political pressure, forcing him to re-enact the accident scene and that it was causing him mental trauma. He maintains that he had cooperated with the Police investigation for over three hours on March 3rd and that he wouldn’t be able to visit the accident spot, when he still hadn’t gotten over the tragedy and ensuing trauma.

The Police had mentioned that Kamal Haasan, director Shankar and 22 others were issued summons to appear at the accident spot, as they were eye-witnesses in this case. They also emphasized that Kamal Haasan could not be exempt because he was the lead actor in the film and that there wouldn’t be any law and order issues in having the actor appear on-location. Police have clarified that they were merely following procedure and did not harbor political motives.

After appearing before the police on March 3, Haasan said that it was his duty towards his deceased brethren to appear before the police and share the details regarding the accident.

Speaking to reporters on March 3rd, the actor had said, “The Commissioner’s Office wanted to seek details about the incident that took place that day. I was one among those who survived that accident. I have explained to the police to the extent that I have known. This is the first step to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.”

In a late-night crane accident on February 19th, at the EVP Film City on the outskirts of Chennai, three technicians had died and ten others were injured. Assistant Director Krishna, Art Assistant Chandran and Production Assistant Madhu had died in the accident.

A day after the accident, Hassan had expressed disappointment and embarrassment at how the film industry could boast of 100cr and 200cr collections but failed to provide basic security for the personnel on set. He also recalled that director Shankar, actor Kajal Aggarwal and himself were among those who had a narrow escape on that fateful night.

Kamal Haasan had earlier announced temporary financial assistance of Rs.1 crore for the bereaved families, while the producer Subaskaran had offered Rs.2 crore monetary aid.