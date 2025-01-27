Mel Gibson's new action film Flight Risk has topped the North American box office, taking in an estimated $12 million on a slow winter weekend, industry analysts said Sunday.

The Lionsgate movie stars Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace in a story about a US marshal transporting a mobster-turned-informant across the Alaskan wilderness. The flight proves bumpy when the pilot is revealed to have an ulterior motive.

Flight Risk is based on a script by Jared Rosenberg. It is produced by Davis Entertainment, as well as Gibson and Bruce Davey through their Icon Productions. Hammerstone Studios also was a producer on the project.

Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King, slipped to second spot, earning an estimated $8.7 million. Its domestic take stands at $221.1 million, and it has sold $405 million in tickets abroad.

Also dropping one spot, to third, was Sony comedy One of Them Days, at $8 million. Keke Palmer and singer SZA star in the Issa Rae-produced film, playing roommates scrambling to pay rent or face eviction after a boyfriend squanders their money.

Holding steady at fourth, in its sixth weekend out, was Paramount's animated Sonic the Hedgehog 3, at $5.5 million.

And holding in fifth was the Disney animation Moana 2. It took in $4.3 million in its ninth weekend out and should soon become the ninth biggest animated film of all time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Presence" ($3.42 million)

"Wolf Man" ($3.4 million)

"A Complete Unknown" ($3.1 million)

"Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" ($3 million)

"The Brutalist" ($2.9 million)