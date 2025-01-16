Mark Wahlberg will be returning to the big screen with a new action flick Flight Risk. The film will release in theatres in India and worldwide on January 24. The film is helmed by Academy Award-winning director Mel Gibson and stars Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, and Topher Grace in important roles.

Known for his dynamic performances across action and drama genres, Mark Wahlberg will be seen stepping into something new with this action film. Mark will be seen taking up a negative role in Flight Risk, something he hasn’t done in three decades.

Mark to play a baddie in Flight Risk

His portrayal of a morally ambiguous character is central to the film’s nail-biting suspense, and it’s a performance that Wahlberg himself is excited for audiences to experience.

Reflecting on his decision to take on the role, Mark Wahlberg said, “I read the script and fell in love with it. Also, I hadn’t played a bad guy in almost 30 years.”

He plays the role of a man named Daryl who he describes as someone who will offer “some … nice surprises.”

“Audiences, at first, are going to think, ‘Here comes Mark to do something to save the day, but nope. Fifteen minutes into the film, you realise this is not what you thought it was going to be,” he said.

“Audiences can expect the unexpected. This raw and unfiltered description perfectly captures the essence of his character, whose actions and motivations drive the tension aboard the small plane at the heart of the story,” he added.

Watch the trailer for Flight Risk:

The last time Mark played a baddie was in Fear when he portrayed the role of a man obsessed with Reese Witherspoon’s protagonist.

Flight Risk will be released in India on PVR Inox Pictures in India on January 24.