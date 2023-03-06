Meghan Markle, Prince Harry invited to King Charles' coronation on May 6

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to King Charles III’s coronation ceremony in May. The couple is yet to confirm their attendance, according to reports. Reportedly, they received an “email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation".

The couple’s representative said, "An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess [of Sussex] will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

There has been official word on this from Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to live in California after they left their royal titles in pursuit of a life free of royal duties. Prince Harry has grown estranged from his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, ever since he parted ways from the family. In 2021, Harry and Meghan made shocking claims against the family in Oprah Winfrey’s chat show in which they spoke about biases, racism, and general off-shoulderness towards the latter.

Also, recently, Harry released his tell-all memoir titled Spare, in which he talks of fractured relationships and the institutional baggage of being a part of the British Royal family. In one chapter, he claimed that his elder brother William pushed him during an argument about Meghan.

The couple was also part of a Netflix documentary in which they shared that they felt uneasy and unwanted as they stayed within proximity of Buckingham Palace.