Megan Thee Stallion reveals why she lied to police in Tory Lanez shooting case

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion testified in Tory Lanez’s trial on criminal shooting charges. In an emotional stance, Megan relived the traumatic night when Lanez shot her in the foot.

Megan came dressed in a purple power suit for the first day of her testimony as she revealed the real reason behind lying to the police in her first statement after the incident took place. Megan Thee Stallion admitted she told the police that she stepped on glass and hurt herself because she didn’t think they would believe her. By the time she was in the ambulance, after having talked to the police, there was no point in changing her story about stepping on glass, she said, because "people don't believe women."

She also said she didn't think the "big boy's club" music industry would believe her.

"I'm telling on one of y'all's friends and now everybody is gonna hate me," Megan told the court Tuesday. "Every man in a position of power in the music industry has been giving me hell for going on the last 3 years."

Then there was also the issue of the death of George Floyd in the summer of 2020 that led to protests against police brutality. She told the court, "At this time, we were at the height of police brutality and the situation with George Floyd. I don't wanna see anybody die, I don't wanna die.”

"In the Black community, in my community, it's not really accepted to cooperate with police," she testified.