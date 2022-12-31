Megan Fox is looking out for a Girlfriend, fiance Machine Gun Kelly's responds
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been dating since 2020 after meeting on the set of the film 'Midnight in the Switchgrass.
Megan Fox is looking for a girlfriend! The 'Transformers' actor recently shared a slew of sultry photos of her on Instagram, and in the caption, Fox shared that she's on the lookout for a new girlfriend, and those who are interested can ping her.
Sharing a photo, Megan, who has been very vocal about her bisexuality, wrote: "Currently seeking a girlfriend." Please submit applications in the DMs.
In the selfies taken in the car, Fox is looking stunning in a purple halter top with a purple furry hat.
Fox is currently engaged to musician Machine Gun Kelly, who was quick to react to her fiance's post.
Commenting on the post, he wrote: "I don't think you have the filing capacity for this request."
Other fans commented: "I've been waiting my whole life for this opportunity."
"Megan! I have great credit! 🙋🏻♀️ does that help!" Other users commented.
"I volunteer as a tribute!" the" third one commented
Machine and Fox have been dating since 2020 after meeting on the set of the film 'Midnight in the Switchgrass.' The couple's love story is no secret and has time and again made headlines for their PDAs.