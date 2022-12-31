Megan Fox is looking out for a Girlfriend, fiance Machine Gun Kelly's responds

Megan Fox is looking for a girlfriend! The 'Transformers' actor recently shared a slew of sultry photos of her on Instagram, and in the caption, Fox shared that she's on the lookout for a new girlfriend, and those who are interested can ping her.



Sharing a photo, Megan, who has been very vocal about her bisexuality, wrote: "Currently seeking a girlfriend." Please submit applications in the DMs.



In the selfies taken in the car, Fox is looking stunning in a purple halter top with a purple furry hat.



Fox is currently engaged to musician Machine Gun Kelly, who was quick to react to her fiance's post.