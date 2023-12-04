Meet XG, the only Japanese artists to be ranked in Rolling Stone's 100 Best Songs of 2023

Hip Hop/R&B-inspired girl group XG, who recently held their first solo audience live "XG 'NEW DNA' SHOWCASE in JAPAN" on, 26th November, has the accolade of being the only Japanese artist ranked in Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Songs of 2023.

XG's track "Left Right", released in January of this year, was picked for the list in the 77th spot. The song is an R&B-influenced song featuring repeating synth loops, trap beats, intense bass, hi-hats, and addictive synth raps. The music video, themed around space travel, showcased a stylish performance with 70's-90's inspired costumes and sets. The video has been viewed more than 45 million times on YouTube.

Earlier this year, XG became the first Japanese female artist and group to be ranked on the U.S. radio chart ‘Mediabase Top 40 Radio Airplay’, and they were also the longest-running Asian girl group on the chart, placing for 13 consecutive weeks, showing XG’s extraordinary global appeal.

XG also demonstrated their popularity overseas in Spotify's recently released ‘2023 Wrapped,’ ranking 3rd in ‘Most Played Overseas by a Domestic Artist’ and 6th and 7th in ‘Most Played Track Overseas by Domestic Artists’ for "Shooting Star" and "Left Right" respectively.

XG will release their 4th single "Winter Without You" this December 8th.

All you need to know about XG

XG is a seven-member hip-hop/R&B-inspired girls group consisting of Jurin, Chisa, Harvey, Hinata, Juria, Maya, and Cocona.

The group debuted in March 2022 with their 1st single "Tippy Toes" from XGALX, a global entertainment production company that introduces bold culture to the world and introduces artists with a unique worldview.

In June of the same year, they released their 2nd Single “Mascara”. They released their 3rd Single “Shooting Star” on January 25, 2023.