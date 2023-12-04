Michael B Jordan's blue Ferrari rams into another car in Hollywood

A vehicle owned by actor Michael B Jordan crashed into a parked car on Saturday night in Hollywood. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a traffic collision at Sunset Boulevard at around 11:30 PM.



The Ferrari reportedly owned by the Black Panther actor was heading westbound on the iconic Sunset Strip when it "collided with a parked vehicle."



"No injuries were reported," officials said. Photos from the scene have been doing the rounds of social media and show a damaged blue Kia with pieces of the vehicle along the road.



There was no evidence of the actor being impaired by drugs or alcohol, TMZ reported.



The Ferrari 812 Superfast can range anywhere from $310,000 to $690,000.



Jordan has seen the luxury blue sports car around town. In August 2021, he drove ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey to dinner in the same car.



Earlier this year, Jordan was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On the work front, Jordan has Creed IV and an untitled sequel to I am Legend with Will Smith.