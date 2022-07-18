Meet the winners of 'Comicstaan Season 3': Delhi's Aashish Solanki and Chandigarh's Gurleen Pannu

Popular stand-up comedy series 'Comicstaan Season 3' has been making ripples ever since it dropped on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video last Friday. The show has received applause for its new format, judges’ honest and critical feedback and of course, the uber talented contestants. The top eight contestants have won not only the judges’ and mentors’ hearts but have also wowed the audiences. After a long tough battle, Aashish Solanki and Gurleen Pannu emeged as the winner and first runner-up respectively.

With an average of 9.1, Aashish Solanki was announced as the winner of the third season of 'Comicstaan'. A Delhi-based comedy enthusiast, Aashish took to his social media to share his journey on the show. In a heartfelt post, Ashish dedicated the coveted trophy of 'Comicstaan' to his father, who has been a constant supporter of his ‘hatke’ career. Ashish, who has been performing at comedy clubs for the last five years, will be soon touring multiple cities for his first-ever stand-up tour.

First runner-up Gurleen Pannu was a surprise package! From judges and mentors, everyone marvelled at Gurleen’s growth on the show as she had just begun her comedy career. Staying constantly on the top of the leaderboard, the Chandigarh-based comedian lost to Ashish in the finale. Gurleen nailed all the formats and received a perfect 10 from the judges multiple times. Reminiscing about her Comicstaan days, Gurleen took to his social media and thanked the mentors for their constant support and feedback that helped her throughout.

'Comicstaan Season 3' is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video. Hosted by Kusha Kapila and Abish Mathew, the judges for this year include Kenny Sebastian, Neeti Palta, Sumukhi Suresh and Zakir Khan. The contestants are mentored by Sapan Verma, Rahul Subramanian, Rohan Joshi, Prashasti Singh, Kannan Gill, Aadar Malik and Anu Menon.