Meet the Japanese boy band that has members over the age of 65

JI-POP’s members are all between the age range of 65-87.
Japan’s popular music group JI-POP made their debut with single titled “Hooray for Old Age” in late February 2016 and they literally mean it. The boy band is possibly the only band in the world that comprises senior citizens. Besides being a reference to their age, the name of the group also plays on the J-pop genre.
JI-POP’s members are all between the age range of 65-87. The members are namely, Norihiro Tanioka, who is known as the ‘City Market Sheriff’; Akira Odaka, the ‘Town Fisherman Director’; Iwao Yamamoto, who is the ‘Manufacturing Association Prez; Yoshinori Deki, the Shellfish-Loving Fisherman’; and Hidetada Yamada, the eldest of the group and the ‘Marathon Lover’.
Post their debut in 2016, the band was signed up with Universal Studios Japan. The following year, the group released another single titled "I Was Young", which has a disco element to it.
Meanwhile, Japan is currently facing a demographic crisis, as a recent study found that one in every 10 people in the country is aged 80 or older. The country also saw a record-high number of centenarians, people who are aged 100 and older.
