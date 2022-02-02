Meet peanut seller Bhuvan Badyakar, whose song 'Kacha Badam' is making the world dance

If you are on social media, particularly on Instagram, you must have heard the newest hit- 'Kacha Badam'. The song, remixed, is the new trend that has caught on the internet with everyone trying to dance to its catchy tune.



The origin of the song is rather interesting. The song belongs to one Bhuvan Badyakar, a resident of the Birbhum district in West Bengal, East India. He composed the song to attract buyers as he travels villages in the Birbhum district selling peanuts.



While speaking to a local news channel in Bengal, Badyakar revealed that during one of his visits, someone asked him to sing the song as he wanted to record it. Soon enough, the song found its way to the internet and was remixed and went viral.

The popularity of the song hit the roof but sadly, Badyakar has not got any profits from it. He even lodged a complaint at the local police station demanding royalty for the popularity of the song. It is so far unclear if he has eventually earned any royalty from the song. However, a video on Youtube features him along with artists RonE and Pragya who added rap and beats to the original song. The official music video also features Badyakar.





The version that has gone viral on Instagram is different. The song has caught the fancy of not just Indians, but influencers like Kili Paul in Tanzania and Ricky Pond in the US.

Despite the fame, local channels report that Badyakar lives a humble life with his wife and three children. He is the only earning member of his family. Weeks after his song went viral, Badyakar has now got his Instagram page and even a Youtube channel.