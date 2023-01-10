MCU guys only gave 'two hours' to Don Cheadle to say yes to six-film deal with them

Marvel actor Don Cheadle literally had no time to say yes to what can easily be called a game change for him. The MCU gave him only two hours to agree to a six-films deal ahead of ‘Iron Man 2’. Don plays the role of Tony Stark’s best friend and confidant, Lt. James Rhodes. The character was earlier played by Terrence Howard but they had to backtrack after he didn’t agree to the paycheck. Apparently, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) took all the money.

So the character then went on to Don Cheadle who recalled he was at a birthday party for one of his children when he got the call. He remembered, "I was at my kid's laser-tag birthday party. They called me and said: 'This is what's happening. We're giving you the offer. If you don't say yes, we're going to the next person. This has to be — this is going to happen very fast.' So they said, 'Why don't you go ahead and take an hour and decide if you want to do it?'"

Don was obviously not told about the scale of the projects. He was only told he would be a part of a few ‘Avengers’ films. He recalled the Marvel guys told him, "This is what it is, so you kind of have to say yes or no."

On what his character arc would entail, the MCU people told him, "We don't know any of that, but this is what it is, so you've got an hour."

Don said, "We played laser tag for two hours, and I was talking to my wife, and we just kind of thought about it and talked to my agent and tried to get as much information as we could.”