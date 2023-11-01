Matthew Perry's ex pays emotional tribute to actor: Caused pain like I’d never known

Matthew Perry's former fiancee Molly Hurwitz has penned a tribute to the late actor reflecting upon his brilliance and the profound impact he had on her. Perry was engaged to Hurwitz from November 2020 to June 2021. The actor dated the literary manager for two years prior to that.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” the actor had said when the two had parted ways in 2021.

Days after Perry’s death at 54, Hurwitz shared a photo on Instagram of the actor looking out onto a frozen Rideau Canal in Ottawa. Perry lived in Ottawa for a time during his childhood, with his Canadian mother Suzanne Perry, who worked as a press secretary for then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau.



“He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was,” Hurwitz began her post. “And he really was very talented.”

Hurwitz recalled how she and Perry did a rewatch of Friends in the run-up to the show’s reunion special that aired in 2021 which he was a part of. Perry won an Emmy in 2002 for his work as Chandler Bing on the series.



“As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. ‘F–k, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???’ We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humour is something that connected us,” Hurwitz wrote. “Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical.”



But like all relationships, not everything was perfect and Hurwitz stated that Perry was a complicated man.



“I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too,” Hurwitz said. “While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known.”



“No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry,” she continued. “I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”



Hurwitz also mentioned Al-Anon in her post, calling it “an invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease." Perry had been vocal about his addiction problem for many years.



“Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace,” Hurwitz concluded her post.



Recently, Perry’s castmates from the set of Friends broke their silence on the actor’s death.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” the statement signed by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer said. “We were more than just castmates. We are a family.”