Matthew Perry regrets making that controversial Keanu Reeves remark in memoir

Friends actor Matthew Perry has thought long and hard about culling out negativity from his life and especially from his memoir where he misdirected a statement at Keanu Reeves. His memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" mentions the John Wick actor Keanu Reeves as Matthew wrote about drug addiction and the people we have lost from the industry because of this. In this context, the Friends actor had said that while other actors have died of drug addiction, Keanu Reeves “still walks among us”.

Calling it a “stupid thing”, Matthew Perry apologised for the same and said, “I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do” and added that Keanu’s name will not make it to any future editions of the book. In October 2022, days before his memoir was hit shelves, Matthew released a statement and said, “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologise. I should have used my own name instead.”

In the book, Matthew referenced about his own struggles with addiction and alcoholism and expressed that other actors, like his former co-stars River Phoenix and Chris Farley, have died due to addiction, while Keanu Reeves “still walks among us.” He wrote, “It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

Acknowledging his mistake, Matthew said, “I pulled his name because I live on the same street. … I’ve apologised publicly to him. Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it.” He added that he hasn’t apologised to him personally but he would if he ever “ran into the guy”.

“I’ve been in therapy since I was 18 years old. I wanted to make sure that this wasn’t the kind of book where I blame people for the things they did wrong. You have to give them credit for the things they did right,” he said, explaining his intention behind writing what he did.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.



