Mathew Perry shares a photo with Barack Obama, admits he has a crush on the former US President

Looks like Barack Obama is also a fan of Chandler Bing's dry humour. Actor Mathew Perry, who played the popular character on hit TV show 'Friends', took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo with the former US President.



In the picture that Perry shared on Instagram, the two were seen in a jovial mood exchanging laughter."Yes, that is @barackobama, and yes, he is laughing at shit that just came out of my mouth," Perry captioned the picture and further revealed his crush over the former President with the hashtag #mancrushmonday.

Perry, who was one of the last Friend to join Instagram, followed the footsteps of Jennifer Aniston and joined the social media platform on February 7.

He was welcomed by the entire star cast of the famous sitcom on the social media platform.