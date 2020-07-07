Mathew McConaughey urges fans to wear masks to prevent corona spread

Amid the pandemic, celebrities are doing their bit to spread awareness around the disease. Hollywood star Mathew McConaughey, in a new video, urged people to wear masks to curb the spread of coronavirus.



Posting a short video message on Instagram, American actor Mathew McConaughey urged people to use a mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "I think we gotta look each other in the eye ... look ourselves in the eye, we gotta look in the mirror and ask ourselves, `How can I be better? How can I expect more of myself and others? How can I be more responsible?," he said in the video message.



"How can I have more compassion? How can I have more courage? How can I be fairer? How do I make sure that I wear the d--n mask?" he added.

The `Mud` star went on to add a tint of positivity to his message as he urged people to follow all precautions against the coronavirus so that they got to attend parties again.



"Looking around and thinking, `Oh yeah we always got work to do. We never arrive, but we improved.` That`s our chance. That`s our opportunity. That`s on me. That`s on you," he said.



"It`s game time. Ding, ding. We are in the ring, America. Let`s quit messing about and get it done. Just keep living," he added.



McConaughey joins host of other celebrities Jennifer Aniston and Tom Hanks who are asking their fans to start wearing masks amid the pandemic.