'Masaba Masaba' trailer: New web series based on Masaba Gupta's life looks entertaining

One of India's most popular fashion designer Masaba Gupta is going to be making her web debut in a series called 'Masaba Masaba' which is based on her life.



The trailer of the show was shared on Friday and gives a sneak peek into a contemporary show on the designer's personal as well as professional life. The series also stars her mother, actress Neena Gupta.



Actors Satyadeep Mishra, Neil Bhoopalam and Kiara Advani also feature in the trailer.



Written and directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Ashvini Yardi, the series will be available on Netflix, August 28 onwards.





Talking about it, Nair, in a statement, shared, “Masaba and Neena Gupta are my kind of women — confident, hardworking, sassy, and, most importantly, brave. We rarely see women in all their complexities on screen, and this was a chance to show them as they really are, including not just their strengths and achievements, but also their flaws, insecurities and messes. And to show that perhaps famous people are also just people after all. At the end of the day, they also stalk their exes, and suck in their stomachs before walking into a room, and lie to their bosses. I’m waiting patiently (OK very impatiently) for the series to launch on Netflix."

Gajraj Rao and Farha Khan also make appearances in the series.



While sharing the trailer, Masaba Gupta wrote, “OMG it’s finally here! Super nervous but SUPER EXCITED to share my trailer!”