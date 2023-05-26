Marvel’s Thunderbolts halts production amid writers' strike

The writer’s strike hits yet another Hollywood film production as Marvel’s upcoming Thunderbolts film hits a roadblock due to the ongoing strike, according to Variety. Marvel film was scheduled to begin shooting in Atlanta next month but those plans have been put on the back burner because of the strike.

Marvel’s Thunderbolts will bring together the worlds of Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and the upcoming Captain America installment titled New World Order. The new Marvel film will get Jake Schreier as a director. The film’s script is by Beef creator Lee Sung Jin from a first draft by writer Eric Pearson.

Expect Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the Marvel film as they are all set to reprise their Marvel characters in Thunderbolts. There will also be some new names that will attach to this project.

Marvel’s Thunderbolts is scheduled for release on July 26, 2024. Marvel Phase 5: What's new? As part of its new phase of films, post-Marvel’s Thunderbolts, there's Blade in the pipeline. Blade too is delayed because of the strike that members of the Writers Guild of America are waging. They went on a strike after the writers were unable to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The strike began on May 2 and has caused the shutdown of numerous productions across the entertainment industry. The members of the Writers Guild of America are on a strike for better streaming residuals and minimum staffing regulations for TV productions, among other demands.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.