Mark Ruffalo ask Elon Musk to get off Twitter: You are destroying your credibility'

Mark Ruffalo wants Twitter's new boss, Elon Musk, to leave the microblogging site. Ever since his dramatic Twitter takeover, Elon has made many major changes to the micro-blogging site, from launching a monthly subscription plan for Twitter verification to the mass layoffs he has been doing, claiming Twitter's bad financial position.



Recently, the Tesla CEO got involved in an online spat with House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and while both of them were busy exchanging tweets, Mark also shared his views in between.



Re-tweeting Alexandria's tweet, Mark simply asked the SPACE X CEO to get off Twitter to maintain his credibility.



''Elon. Please—for the love of decency—get off Twitter, hand the keys over to someone who does this as an actual job, and get on with running Tesla and SpaceX. You are destroying your credibility. It's just not a good look," he tweeted.



Musk, who is now 24 hours active on Twitter, was quick to reply to Ruffalo's remark. "Hot take: not everything AOC says

is accurate'' Musk wrote

Later, the 'Hulk' actor reacted to Musk's tweet and tweeted, "Maybe so." That’s why having robust filters for disinformation and credible verified users has been a popular feature for people and advertisers alike. We need those

safeguards to make sure it’s accurate information, or the app loses credibility, as do you. And people leave."

Ever since Musk announced that Twitter would charge $20 per month for the verified blue badge, many prominent personalities and A-listers have expressed their disappointment.



Slamming Elon and his new idea, veteran American author Stephen King wrote, "$20 a month to keep my blue check?" F*** that, they should pay me. "If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron."



Responding to King's views, Elon replied. "We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers.

"How about $8?"