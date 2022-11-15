Margot Robbie reveals female-fronted 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film has been scrapped by Disney

For everyone who had been waiting for the female-fronted 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film, Oscar-nominee Hollywood actress Margot Robbie has sad news! The diva recently announced that the movie, which was announced in June 2020, has been shelved and will not be moving forward at Disney.

In a new Vanity Fair cover story, the 'Birds of Prey' actress made the shocking revelation regarding the film, which would have been written by her screenwriter Christina Hodson.

Speaking to the publication, she said, “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool. But I guess they don’t want to do it.”

Back in 2020, it was first reported that the Robbie-starrer 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film is in early development at Disney along with a second reboot written by Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin. Later, this year in May, Jerry Bruckheimer, who has produced all five 'Pirates' movies, spoke to The Sunday Times and revealed that both films were in development.

"Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts — one with her, one without,” Bruckheimer told the publication when asked about the future of the 'Pirates' franchise.

Also read: Andy Warhol's nephew to auction two works by pop artist

On the movie front, Robbie will feature next in 'Babylon' as Nellie LaRoy. Directed by Damien Chazelle, the film stars an ensemble cast, which includes Brad Pitt, Robbie, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Jean Smart and Tobey Maguire.

The actress also has 'Barbie' and 'Asteroid City' in the pipeline.