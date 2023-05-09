Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai to screen at New York International Film Festival

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai released earlier today. The film by Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios, and Suparn S Varma is receiving great response across platforms. The film will now get its world screening at the New York International Film Festival.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is a legal courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. It will be screened at the New York International Film Festival 2023. Padma Shri and National Award recipient, Manoj Bajpayee who is playing the lead in the film will be leaving tonight to attend the screening in New York.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is the story of an ordinary man - a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case for the rape of a minor under the POCSO act.

A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, Suparn S Varma’s courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Bandaa is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.