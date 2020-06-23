Manisha Koirala tweets about Nepal gets flak from Indians on Twitter

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala who is Nepalese by origin, faced flak on social media after she tweeted expressing concern over her country on Monday.



"Territorial sovereignty + political sovereignty + economical sovereignty sovereign state !! Let`s mull over this!" tweeted Manisha Koirala.

Territorial sovereignty + political sovereignty + economical sovereignty = sovereign state !! Let’s mull over this !! Gm ❤️🙏🏻 — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) June 22, 2020 ×

"I was simply mulling over where Nepal stands today n where it`s heading in future, on these fronts.. we kinda know the past .. not saying it`s either good or bad.. just mulling.." she wrote in a separate tweet.



The tweets didn't go down well with many as Twitterati was quick to slam her statements.



A user said, "Nepal is soon going to turn into China's colony."



There were some who wanted her to pack her bags and leave India and called her ungrateful towards India- a country where she has established herself as an actress.

Please pack ur bags and get out from India . Ur PM has betrayed India on China’s behalf and also gifted China Rui village. To whom you are lecturing all this . World knows ur pm is a sold person who wants to destroy our ancestral relation . — American Hindu (@harshva66170089) June 22, 2020 ×

You are right..bt don't talk in favour of Nepal when you are enjoying all the perks from India, else the door is open..we want the issue to be resolved.. — Ayandeep Halder (@AndyArsa) June 22, 2020 ×

Owing to the backlash, the actress had to share another tweet, requesting everyone not to be disrespectful.



"A heartfelt request please let`s not be aggressive and disrespectful..we are in this situation together..our respective Gov`s will resolve the issue. In the meantime, we can be civil. I remain hopeful," she wrote.

A heartfelt request please let’s not be aggressive and disrespectful..we are in this situation together..our respective Gov’s will resolve the issue. In the meantime we can be civil 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻💝💝💝 I remain hopeful 🌷🌷🌷 — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) June 22, 2020 ×

On June 18, Nepal's national assembly passed the controversial bill on its updated political-administrative map which includes parts of the Indian territory.

Tensions between the two countries have been brewing since then.

The New Map Amendment Bill (Coat of Arms) refers to an updated map that shows strategically important Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as territories of Nepal.