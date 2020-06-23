Manisha Koirala tweets about Nepal gets flak from Indians on Twitter

WION Web Team New Delhi Jun 23, 2020, 11.10 AM(IST)

File image of Manisha Koirala Photograph:( Twitter )

Manisha Koirala who is Nepalese by origin, faced flak on social media after she tweeted expressing concern over her country.

 

 

 

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala who is Nepalese by origin, faced flak on social media after she tweeted expressing concern over her country on Monday.

"Territorial sovereignty + political sovereignty + economical sovereignty sovereign state !! Let`s mull over this!" tweeted Manisha Koirala.

"I was simply mulling over where Nepal stands today n where it`s heading in future, on these fronts.. we kinda know the past .. not saying it`s either good or bad.. just mulling.." she wrote in a separate tweet.

The tweets didn't go down well with many as Twitterati was quick to slam her statements.

A user said, "Nepal is soon going to turn into China's colony."

There were some who wanted her to pack her bags and leave India and called her ungrateful towards India- a country where she has established herself as an actress.

Owing to the backlash, the actress had to share another tweet, requesting everyone not to be disrespectful.

"A heartfelt request please let`s not be aggressive and disrespectful..we are in this situation together..our respective Gov`s will resolve the issue. In the meantime, we can be civil. I remain hopeful," she wrote.

On June 18, Nepal's national assembly passed the controversial bill on its updated political-administrative map which includes parts of the Indian territory.

Tensions between the two countries have been brewing since then.

The New Map Amendment Bill (Coat of Arms) refers to an updated map that shows strategically important Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as territories of Nepal.

