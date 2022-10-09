Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan' part 2 to release in Summer 2023

Mani Ratnam's magnum-opus `Ponniyin Selvan 1` continues to shatter all the box office records. After the grand success of part one, the makers have begun working on the second instalment of the film. As per Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh, the makers are planning to release the film in the Summer 2023.



The exact release date of the film has not been revealed yet.



Talking more about the second part, the makers are all set to begin the post-production work on the second part. Producers have revealed that they have shot both the parts together.

Taran Adarsh tweeted: "`PS1` - `PS2` INTERESTING DEVELOPMENT... #ManiRatnam`s #PS1 is a BOXOFFICE MONSTER, rewriting record books in #TN [the #Hindi version is also faring well]... Now here`s some interesting info on both #PS1 and #PS2, shared by producers #LycaProductions to this writer... BOTH PARTS SHOT SIMULTANEOUSLY... #PS1 and #PS2 were *shot simultaneously*, unlike #Baahubali2 and #KGF2 that were shot much after the first parts were successful... This move [of shooting simultaneously] helped keep the cumulative costs of both #PS1 and #PS2 in check."

''ARRIVES SUMMER 2023... #PS2 is targeting a *Summer 2023* release... The exact date will probably be locked in the

next couple of weeks," he added.

🔥 'PS1' SATELLITE, DIGITAL WILL INCREASE FANDOM, HYPE 'PS2'... The producers are now evaluating the post-production schedule of #PS2... Going forward, the digital and satellite release of #PS1 will help increase the fandom, which, in turn, will create a solid ground for #PS2. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 9, 2022 ×

The film, which is based on the adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy`s Tamil novel of the same name, has successfully shattered all the box office records and continues to rake in the big moolah worldwide box office.

As per the box office reports, the film starring South star Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark globally. The film achieved a big milestone on the eighth day of its release.

Not only this, but the multi-starrer has also become the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year with Rs 135.89 crore.



WION's review reads: The movie largely benefits from having source material which is considered to be one of the milestones in Tamil literature. While no protagonist gets massive screen time alone, it is the overall story which keeps the audience engaged. Comparisons with a movie like Bahubali is natural in this case but the loud bravado is mostly missing and is replaced with the study of human ambition.



Karthi plays the role of Aditha’s trusted lieutenant Vandiyathevan and it is through the eyes of this character that the audience is introduced to the world of 'Ponniyin Selvan'. The actor brings a certain mischief and playfulness to the character which instantly makes him a favourite among the audience. Vikram brings out an emotional side in the hot-tempered Aditha while Jayam Ravi takes some time but ultimately settles down well as the regal and much-loved Arunmozhi. Read full review here:

(With input from agency)