New Delhi, India

The wait is over! The first poster of the much-awaited movie Superman is out. On Monday (Dec 16), director James Gunn shared the first poster of the upcoming movie starring David Corenswet along with the news that this week is going to be all about the Man of Steel.

Advertisment

Apart from dropping the first poster, Gunn shared that the trailer for the movie will be released later this week.

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh says he won't do any concerts in India, here's what happened

Taking to his Instagram handle, the director shared the first motion poster of the movie featuring Corenswet as the Man of Steel. Not only this, but the filmmaker also paid homage to Christopher Reeve's version of the superhero.

Advertisment

The poster showed Corenswet in the iconic costume and looking up as he takes flight towards the sky. It was shared with the soothing version of John William's Superman theme from the 1978 movie.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, ''Look up.#Superman is only in theaters July 11.''

Advertisment

The film will mark the first feature film after Gunn and Peter Safran joined DC as new bosses.

Also read: An Evening with Dua Lipa: When, where and how to watch her special concert on TV, OTT

Written and directed by Gunn, the movie boasts an impressive cast of actors: Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner the Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and more.

Talking about the movie, Gunn said on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast that it will show the newest side of Superman that the audience has never seen before.

Speaking to host Josh Horowitz, he said, "I don't think we've ever seen the big science fiction Silver Age Superman aspects that we have in our movie."

He added, "And we've never seen...you know, you'll see it when the movie comes out, but we've never seen this specific part of Superman's life."

Superman will fly into theatres on July 11, 2025.