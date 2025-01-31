Former actress Mamta Kulkarni is expelled from the Kinnar Akhara, days after she was appointed as Mahamandaleshwar.

On Friday (Jan 31), Kinnar Akhara founder Ajay Das expelled the former actress and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi from the akhara over Kulkarni's induction.

VIDEO | Maha Kumbh 2025: Here's what Ajay Das Sansthapal Kinnar Akhara on action taken against Mamata Kulkarni.



"This is not Bis Boss's show that you do it during Maha Kumbh and then for three years you don't do any work... Both Mamata Kulkarni and Acharya Mahamandleshwar,…

Reacting to the action taken against the actress, Das told news agency PTI, "This is not Bis Boss's show that you do it during Maha Kumbh and then for three years you don't do any work... Both Mamata Kulkarni and Acharya Mahamandleshwar, Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, will be removed from their post."

In a press note released, Das announced that he has expelled the former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni and has relieved Mahamandaleshwar Laxminarayan Tripathi from his role. Das has accused Laxminarayan of committing alleged treason and has stated that he along with other members of the Akhara had wrongfully conferred the title of Mahamandaleshwar to her without informing him.

Rishi Ajay Das, founder of Kinnar Akhara, expels Mamta Kulkarni from the Akhara. He has also expelled Mahamandaleshwar Laxminarayan Tripathi from the Kinnar Akhara for inducting Mamta Kulkarni, who is accused of treason, to the Akhara and designating her as Mahamandaleshwar…

Kulkarni's appointment in the position of spiritual leader in the Kinnar Akhara had been the centre of controversy, with several people including saints and spiritual gurus questioning her past.

Mamta Kulkarni becomes a saint

Recently, actress Mamta Kulkarni renounced his glamourous life as she took priesthood at the Maha Kumbh Mela underway in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Kulkarni officially embraced sainthood as she took 'sanyas' and performed the 'Pind Daan' ritual at the Sangam in the presence of Kinnar Akhara members.