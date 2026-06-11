/Malfoy meets Potter: Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe catch up at Tony Awards after-party

Draco and Harry reunited. Fans of Harry Potter witnessed a magical reunion of actors Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton recently as they posed at the 2026 Tony Awards after-party. The actors famously played Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy in the film series, which wrapped up 15 years ago.

Radcliffe and Felton were seen at a party hosted by John Gore and Rick Miramontez at The Carlyle in London after Sunday’s Tony Awards. The duo were all smiles as they posed for photos.

Radcliffe's performance as the Narrator in Every Brilliant Thing won him a Tony nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor.

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Felton was at the after-party to celebrate his own Broadway show, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, based on JK Rowling's book of the same name. The show was not nominated.

In the play, Felton plays the older Draco Malfoy. The actor has extended his run twice and will remain a part of the adaptation till November 2026.

This is not the first time that Radcliffe and Felton have been spotted together. The duo were at a screening of the Merrily We Roll Along movie in New York City last year. Radcliffe won a Tony Award for his role. A filmed version of the play was later released in cinemas.

Felton took inspiration from Radcliffe

The actors are known to be friends, even though they played rivals in the Harry Potter film series. Last year, ahead of his Broadway show Cursed Child, Felton told Good Morning America that he had ‘taken a few tips’ from his Harry Potter co-star. Felton admitted that Radcliffe had been an inspiration for him to come to Broadway.

“I saw him in his first show 10 plus years ago, and now obviously he is a Tony winner and a big inspiration for the reason why Broadway is so special,” said Felton.

Harry Potter series