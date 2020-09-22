Malayalam superstar Mohanlal kickstarts shoot for 'Drishyam 2'

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s ‘Drishyam 2’ went on floors today.

The shoot has begun in Kochi. It started with a puja.

Sharing the news, Mohanlal tweeted, “Glad to share that we have started the #shooting of #Drishyam2 today. Here are some of the Pooja Pics(sic)”, along with a few pictures from the set.

According to reports, ‘Drishyam 2’ will be shot indoors for the next ten days. Mohanlal will join the shoot by the end of this week.

In the film, Mohanlal will be reprising his role as Georgekutty in the sequel, which will focus on the events that happen seven years after a high-profile case shook a small town in Kerala. While director Jeethu Joseph has retained the principal cast from the first movie, there will also be new characters.

‘Drishyam’ was one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2013.