Malayalam actress Renjusha Menon found dead, suicide suspected

Actress Renjusha Menon, a well-known name in the Malayalam film industry, has passed away. She was a 35-year-old actress. Menon was found dead in her apartment in Kariyam, Thirvananthapuram, Kerala, on Monday (Oct 30). Her body was found hanging in her apartment, where she used to live with her husband. As per the reports, she was going through financial crises. The police authorities are suspecting it to be a case of suicide, however, they are still investigating the death. More details are awaited.

Renjusha is survived by her husband, who is a actor, mother and father. Apart from her work in Malayalam films and television serials, she has also backed some of the project as a producer.

The news of Renjusha's death has came as a shock to many, expecially her fans. Just few hours before the tragic news broke, the actress posted a funny video of her on her Instagram handle.